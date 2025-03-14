‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ builds hype with gripping pre-teaser

Live
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is gearing up for release, having wrapped up its talkie portions. The film created a strong first impression with its intriguing first-look poster and marks the grand return of veteran actress Vijayashanthi in a powerful IPS officer role. Helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the action-packed family drama is being lavishly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts.
Ramping up the excitement, the makers recently unveiled a riveting pre-teaser, giving audiences a taste of the intensity and suspense the film promises. The short but gripping clip showcases Kalyan Ram sitting on a boat by the shore, his blood-stained shirt adding a sense of impending chaos. With his face masked and an eerie calmness in his posture, the scene teases a high-stakes confrontation as boats approach, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
The background score by Ajaneesh Loknath heightens the tension, setting up expectations for the teaser launch on March 17. The film’s cinematography by Ram Prasad, editing by Thammiraju, and screenplay by Srikanth Vissa promise a visually and emotionally compelling cinematic experience.
With its intense action, emotional depth, and Vijayashanthi’s dynamic comeback, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is set to be a thrilling entertainer for fans eagerly awaiting its release.