‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ kicks off musical promotions with electrifying first single
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s highly anticipated action-packed family drama "Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi" is set to be one of the biggest summer entertainers. With aggressive promotional activities underway, the film has already generated massive buzz, especially after the release of its teaser, which helped it secure the highest business in Kalyan Ram’s career.
Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film features Vijayashanthi in a powerful role as an IPS officer.
The film’s musical promotions have now begun with the release of the first single, "Naayaldhi." The song launch event at Ravi Kala Mandir, Narasaraopet, witnessed an overwhelming fan response, with a grand rally organized to welcome the film’s team.
While the teaser focused on the intense dynamic between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi’s characters, "Naayaldhi" shifts the spotlight to the electrifying chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Saiee Manjrekar. Composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics by Raghuram, the song blends a soft, melodious start with an upbeat, high-energy dance rhythm.
Kalyan Ram stuns with his charismatic presence, delivering effortless dance moves choreographed by Sekhar VJ, while Saiee Manjrekar, dressed in a gorgeous saree, matches his energy perfectly. The song’s catchy beats and stylish visuals ensure it will be a chartbuster.
With such an explosive start to musical promotions, expectations for the film continue to soar. The makers will soon announce the official release date of "Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi", which also features Sohail Khan, Srikanth, and Animal Prithviveeraj in key roles.