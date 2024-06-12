Live
Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ completes filming
Ashok Galla, grandson of Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming film 'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva'. Directed by Arjun Jandhyala, known for 'Guna 369', the film promises to be a gripping family action entertainer infused with divine elements. The story for the film is penned by renowned creative director Prashant Varma of 'Hanuman' fame, while dialogue duties are handled by prolific writer Sai Madhav Burra.
Produced under Lalithambika Productions by NRI Somineni Balakrishna, the film recently wrapped up its shooting schedule. Teaser glimpses released earlier have already garnered a phenomenal response, setting the stage for high expectations. The music composed by Bheems Cicerolio, featuring blockbuster tracks like "Emaiyainde" and "Jai Bolo", has further amplified the buzz surrounding the film.
Noted cinematographer Rasool Ellore and Prasad Moorella are onboard as DVPs, ensuring the film is visually captivating, while Tammiraju takes charge as the editor. 'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' is crafted with top-notch production values, promising a grand cinematic experience for audiences.