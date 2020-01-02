Avane Srimannarayana gets good reviews in Telugu!

Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivasthava as leads, released in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana on 1st January, 2020. The movie opened to a good response in Telugu states.

Dil Raju released the movie and the team seemed to be happy with the response movie garnered from critics. It did not open as massively as KGF Chapter 1 but recorded 65-70% house full shows in the major cities.

Movie is being praised for its unconventional storytelling and also for the efforts, the team have put into making the movie. In Karnataka, the film is holding up very well on weekdays as well and it is finding good occupancies even in a market like USA.

Rakshit Shetty and team are being advised by fans to reduce the runtime slightly and the team seems to be thinking about it too. Film will release in Tamil, Malayalam as Avan Srimannarayana on 3rd January.