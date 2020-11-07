Avinash not going to be part of Jabardasth again?

Avinash who got famous as Jabardasth Avinash aka Mukku Avinash is now in the Bigg Boss house. He has been grabbing the attention of the audience with his funny performances in the house.

Recently, when Telugu Rapper Noel Sean came out of the Bigg Boss house and said that Avinash made fun of his pain by calling it as entertainment. When Abhijeet nominated Avinash in Monday's episode. He said that he is an entertainer and will continue entertaining the audience no matter what. In today's episode, Avinash said that he had to quit the show for Bigg Boss. Today Avinash's team revealed the same. "It isn't a rumor. It's true that he had to quit his 7 years long-running Show for Bigg Boss 4. By " I'm an Entertainer " or " I'm a comedian " statement means.. he can do only that to run his family. Bigg Boss and show ki elanti paristhithulo vellado close family and friends ki mathrame thelsu. It's his frustration sometimes taking over after all the sudden blames. Having an opinion is not wrong, judging them is. Spread love, not negativity. It's easy to be keyboard warriors but it would affect ones life for a while. He has worked hard to be there. And it's in your hands to decide his further journey," posted Avinash's team.

Despite getting involved in some fights, Avinash sure has gained good recognition in the Bigg Boss house. Though he is a wild card entry, Avinash succeeded in getting good recognition.