- BRS announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls
- PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani in tough three-cornered contest in Dharmapuri
- Adani Ports announces Rs 1 crore compensation to family of BDS student who died in freak accident
- IPL 2024: Russell's blazing 64*, Salt's 54 help KKR post 208/7 after early stumble
- Tamil Nadu cop arrested by Bangladesh army for illegal border crossing
- IPL 2024: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana reaches Chennai, will join CSK squad soon
- Sikh martial art to mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations in Punjab
- Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine
- Left Front names Md Salim, three others as candidates for LS polls in Bengal
- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Ayesha Khan becomes new sensation in Tollywood
In the realm of showbiz, a scintillating performance is often all it takes for an actress to captivate audiences and garner instant fame. Tollywood has recently welcomed one such captivating beauty in the form of Ayesha Khan, whose journey to stardom began with her stint on Hindi Bigg Boss. However, it was her sizzling dance reels on Instagram that truly propelled her into the spotlight, transforming her into a social media sensation.
Ayesha has now made her much-anticipated debut in Tollywood with the release of "Om Bheem Bush," which hit screens recently. Her glamorous presence in the film has quickly captured the hearts of the youth, establishing her as a trending icon of glamour in the industry.
Unapologetic about showcasing her glamour on screen, Ayesha has struck a chord with the younger audience, earning praise for her positive portrayal of sensuality. Her glamorous photos and captivating dance videos continue to dominate social media platforms, further solidifying her status as a rising star.
With upcoming projects like "Gangs of Godavari" alongside Vishwak Sen, where she is set to dazzle audiences once again, Ayesha is poised to become Tollywood's new glamour sensation. As she looks forward to sustaining her momentum and securing more glamorous roles in the future, Ayesha Khan's journey in the world of cinema promises to be nothing short of dazzling.