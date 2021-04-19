'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake director in self-isolation

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan who recently tested positive for covid-19 is currently undergoing treatment and is going to recover from the same. The fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie is going to be the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. As per the latest reports, the director of the film Sagar Chandra has moved to self isolation as the director was in close proximity with Pawan Kalyan during the shooting of AK remake. The director is currently in self-isolation and he is yet to take the covid test. However, he has been following the precautionary measures.

On the other hand, Rana is also going to play the other lead role in the film. Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the female leads in this movie and the makers are yet to rope in the second fiddle for the film.