B-town producer compares ‘The Raja Saab’ with ‘Harry Potter’

Prabhas is set to take on a new genre with his upcoming film The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy slated for release on April 10, 2025. Directed by Maruthi, the film marks the PAN India superstar's first foray into the genre. Currently in the production stage, The Raja Saab has generated significant buzz, especially with the recent acquisition of its music rights by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of T-Series, spoke about the film in an interview, describing the visuals as having a "Harry Potter" vibe with an intriguing plot and captivating visuals. His statement has raised expectations for the film, making fans eager to see if it can live up to the hype.

The film will feature Prabhas in dual roles, adding to the excitement around his character. Actress Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal will star as the female leads, adding further star power to the project. The Raja Saab is being produced by People Media Factory, with Thaman composing the music, ensuring a top-tier soundtrack for this highly anticipated entertainer. With its unique genre blend and high-profile cast, The Raja Saab is poised to be a major release in 2025.