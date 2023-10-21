‘Baby’ team coming again with a romantic entertainer

“Baby,” the romantic drama starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya is a sensational hit at the ticket windows. The movie grossed nearly 90 crores at the global box office. The lead trio received good applause for their chemistry.

The exciting news now is that Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Anand Deverakonda are reuniting for a film whose plot is penned by “Baby” director Sai Rajesh. The makers revealed a new poster for the project’s announcement today. The poster indicates that this will also be a romantic entertainer. The untitled film will be directed by Ravi Namburii.

Sai Rajesh and SKN are producing the movie under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. Vijay Bulganin, who composed tunes for “Baby” is the tunesmith. The movie’s shoot has commenced and is set for Summer 2024 release.