‘Bachhala Malli’ set for Dec 20 release

Allari Naresh’s upcoming mass action entertainer, Bachhala Malli, is all set to hit theaters on December 20. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, best known for Solo Brathuke So Better, the film is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner. The film’s release is strategically timed to coincide with the Christmas and New Year holidays, ensuring maximum audience engagement during the festive season.

The first look of Naresh in a rugged, intense avatar has already caught the attention of fans. Sporting a thick beard, disheveled hair, and a cigarette in hand, Naresh’s character exudes a raw and defiant energy, hinting at a powerful performance in the film.

In addition to Naresh, the film features Amritha Aiyer as the leading lady, with notable actors like Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, and Viva Harsha in pivotal roles. The music for Bachhala Malli is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while Richard M Nathan, known for Maanaadu, handles the cinematography. Chota K Prasad is the editor, and Brahma Kadali is the production designer.