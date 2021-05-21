Back-to-back surprises for Mahesh Babu fans

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu recently scored a memorable blockbuster with Sarileru Neekevvaru movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. Now, the actor is one of the few start Heroes who have a bunch of high-budget projects in his pipeline. On this note, Mahesh Babu is going to make his father superstar Krishna's birthday on March 31st a memorable one for his fans. On the occasion of his father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu is going to give back-to-back surprises to his fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates about his next movies.

According to the buzz, we can expect a new poster or teaser from Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram. We already knew that after wrapping up this project, Mahesh is going to join hands with the director Trivikram for his third outing with him after Athadu and Khaleja. We can expect an announcement about this project on May 31st. The fans are also super excited about the new updates about Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has been staying at home spending quality time with his family during the pandemic.

We can expect that the shooting of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies will only hit the floor after the situation get back to normal.