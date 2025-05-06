Live
Back-to-Back Updates for Pawan Kalyan Fans: Harihara Veeramallu Nears Completion, OG Resumes from May 19
Pawan Kalyan’s fans have a lot to cheer for! His much-awaited films Harihara Veeramallu and OG are making big progress. While Harihara Veeramallu is almost done, shooting for OG will restart soon, bringing more excitement to fans eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen.
Here's good news for Pawan Kalyan fans as the long-delayed movie Harihara Veeramallu is now gearing up for release. At the same time, there’s exciting news about OG, another movie that fans have been waiting for.
Many people believe OG will be a big hit and perfect for Pawan Kalyan’s career. However, only part of the movie has been shot so far. Because Pawan has been busy with politics, the movie's shooting has not happened regularly. Some scenes were shot in Tadepalli, but the main shooting is still pending.
Right now, Pawan Kalyan is working on Harihara Veeramallu. That film’s shooting is almost finished. After that, he will start working on OG again from May 19, according to the movie team. This means the rest of the OG movie may be finished soon.
Fans are very excited and the OG craze is growing every day. The teaser and songs that have already come out have made fans even more excited. In this movie, directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a gangster.