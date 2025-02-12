‘Badmaashulu’ teaser gets unveiled; promises a hilarious ride

The teaser of Badmaashulu, a rural comedy directed by Shankar Cheguri, was launched today, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Starring Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud in lead roles, the film is backed by producers B. Balakrishna and C. Rama Shankar under Tara Story Tellers.

Chief guest and actor Rag Mayur praised the teaser, calling it "organic and hilarious." He added, “I am here as a friend, not just as a guest. Mahesh has a great journey, and Vidyasagar is a talented actor. Rooted dramas are in high demand, and Badmaashulu carries that essence beautifully. The comedy is pure and relatable. Wishing the team a big success.”

Actor Ratcharavi expressed his admiration, stating, “This story feels like it belongs to our village. The characters are very natural, making it seem like real villagers were cast. I wholeheartedly support such films and hope audiences do too.”

Director Shankar Cheguri reassured fans that the teaser was just a glimpse of the fun to come. “The film is an out-and-out comedy, filled with clean humor. Mahesh and Vidyasagar have done a fantastic job, and I’m confident everyone will love it.”

Other cast and crew members, including Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, actors Kavitha and Deeksha, and DOP Vineeth Pabbati, expressed gratitude and excitement for the film’s release.