Balagam Movie OTT Release and Streaming Platform are Fixed

Balagam, a film directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi, has garnered attention in the film industry. Set in rural Telangana, the movie depicts a family's journey after the death of an elder. Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram are the lead actors, and the film is presented by renowned producer Dil Raju.

Recent reports have revealed that Dil Raju has made a significant profit from the OTT deal, with Amazon Prime Video buying the streaming rights for the village drama. This deal has enabled Dil Raju to recover twice the film's budget already, and the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the first week of April.

Dil Raju has invested significant time and resources into promoting the movie, which has received positive word-of-mouth. The film's openings have been good in Nizam, where it has screened to both press and general audiences. With more shows planned, the movie is expected to gain momentum and will likely be profitable for its makers, regardless of its theatrical earnings.

Director Venu Yeldandi has impressed everyone with his narration, which captures the essence of rural Telangana, particularly the Siricilla district. The solid performances of the supporting cast, coupled with Bheems Ceceroli's music, have left a lasting impression on viewers. Dil Raju's daughter and nephew produced the movie on a budget of just two crores and have made three times the profit, a remarkable achievement.