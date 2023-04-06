Balagam to continue its theatrical run

The team behind Balagam has a lot to celebrate as the film has been successful both commercially and critically. Balagam, the debut film of actor and filmmaker Venu Yeldandi in collaboration with Dil Raju Productions, is a family drama set in rural Telangana. It follows the story of three estranged middle-aged siblings who come together after the death of their father, Komurayya. The movie explores themes of love, community, familial strife, and bereavement while also shedding light on lesser-known traditions in Telangana.

Dil Raju, the veteran producer who presented the film, expressed his delight at the success of Balagam, saying, "The film has truly struck a chord among people. After Bommarillu (2006), people started looking at their families in a whole new light. The same is happening with Balagam. We knew the film would be good, but we did not expect it to do so well. Nor did we expect Balagam to reunite many estranged families. This is extremely heartening."

Despite being available for streaming on Prime Video since March 24, Balagam is currently running in theaters in its fourth week and continues to attract audiences. Dil Raju shared that the OTT rights of the film were sold before its release, and they had to honor their legal commitments with Prime. He also revealed that 75% of the theatrical collections came from Telangana, and the remaining 25% came from Andhra Pradesh. He further added that many audiences in Andhra Pradesh are now discovering the film via OTT. However, Balagam will continue to run in theaters as they have no intention of taking it away from the halls. Dil Raju believes it is up to the people to decide where they want to watch the movie.