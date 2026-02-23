TG BJP chief placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: Tensions flared on Sunday as the Telangana State BJP chief Ramchandra Rao was stopped by police from travelling to Kamareddy and Banswada, leading to his house arrest at his Tarnaka residence.

Following the house arrest, Rao criticised the ruling Congress party, accusing its leaders of orchestrating attacks against BJP representatives and misusing police authority.

Rao challenged Congress leaders to prove their MLA was wrong in the ongoing Kamareddy and Banswada disputes and said that disciplinary action would follow if evidence emerged against him.

He firmly denied any BJP involvement in the Shishu Mandir land controversy, stressing that his party MLA had no connection to the issue.

The BJP leader alleged that hundreds of Congress workers attempted to besiege the camp office of MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy, prompting BJP cadres to intervene. He further claimed that local MIM and Congress leaders jointly tried to attack the MLA, escalating political tensions in the region. Expressing outrage at his confinement, Rao said he had already spoken to Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay regarding the police action, accusing law enforcement of acting as “pawns” of the ruling Congress.

Despite restrictions, Rao declared his determination to visit Kamareddy, warning that arbitrary actions by the ruling party would invite retaliation. His remarks underscored the BJP’s growing confrontation with Congress in Telangana, particularly over land disputes and alleged political intimidation.

Reacting strongly to the development, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay condemned Rao’s house arrest.

He accused the Congress government of running a “rowdy regime” and questioned the legitimacy of police action against opposition leaders. Sanjay warned that Telangana was slipping into an “emergency-like” situation, alleging that Congress and MIM were working together to create political instability.