TG BJP chief slams Cong govt over illegal arrests

HyderabadL Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao has issued a stern warning to the ruling Congress government, declaring that the party will not tolerate illegal arrests or false cases against its workers and Hindu activists. Addressing reporters on Sunday, Rao strongly condemned the police action in Banswada, where he claimed approximately 80 BJP and Hindu group workers were taken into custody without justification. He highlighted that not a single member of the MIM was arrested, accusing the state government of functioning under the direct influence of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rao questioned the imposition of Section 144 in Banswada, noting that the BJP’s bandh call was peaceful and intended only to protest police atrocities. He assured local residents that the BJP would continue to challenge the Congress government’s misrule. The BJP leader also criticised senior IAS and IPS officials, urging them to remain impartial rather than acting as puppets of the ruling party.

Rao revealed that he was arrested while attempting to travel to Banswada to support MLA Venkatramana Reddy, who was allegedly attacked by Congress workers in Kamareddy. He warned that such anti-people actions would not be tolerated and vowed to visit Banswada despite government attempts to block him. He reiterated that the BJP would steadfastly resist police excesses and political targeting to defend the rights of its workers. The party remains committed to resisting what it describes as a reign of repression across the state.