Bandi Sanjay Kumar hails CISF as 6,553 km coastal cyclothon reaches finish line in Kochi

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force has successfully concluded the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026 in Kochi, Kerala, after completing an arduous 6,553 km journey across the extensive Indian coastline. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the grand closing ceremony as the chief guest, praising the initiative as a powerful symbol of courage, national unity, and dedicated public service.

The Minister noted that while journeys by foot or bus may offer more comfort, a national cycle expedition demands immense patience and physical determination. He commended the CISF teams for overcoming numerous obstacles to complete the journey, which he stated reaffirmed the collective responsibility to protect the rich maritime heritage of the country. From the ancient ports of Gujarat to the fishing villages of Kerala and the mangroves of the Sundarbans, our coastline narrates the story of Indian civilisation and trade. This cyclothon honours that history and strengthens the resolve to safeguard it, he remarked during the event.

Two distinct CISF teams, originating from the east and west coasts respectively, traversed diverse terrains before converging in Kochi to symbolise national integration. The closing ceremony was attended by CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan along with senior officials and notable cultural figures, including actor Jayasuriya, Arjuna awardee IM Vijayan, and actress Prayaga Martin.

In alignment with the vision for village empowerment, the cyclothon adopted 52 coastal villages, placing these communities at the heart of national security and local development. The Minister emphasised that secure coasts depend not only on the vigilance of security forces but also on the strength of empowered citizens. A significant highlight of the expedition was the equal representation of genders. Out of the 130 CISF cyclists who participated, 65 were women, demonstrating remarkable resilience and strength.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked that this achievement serves as proof that women are strong in every field and will inspire future generations. The CISF aims for the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon to become a lasting tradition that enhances the dignity of the coastline and unites the nation in patriotism.