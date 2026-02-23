Harish threw Madhu Park Ridge residents off the scent: Chamala

Hyderabad: Congress MPChamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday strongly countered remarks made by former minister T. Harish Rao, accusing him of misleading residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartment and indulging in “petty politics” to deflect attention from past irregularities.

Addressing the media, the MP alleged that Harish Rao was attempting to blame the present Congress government for issues arising out of decisions taken during the previous BRS regime. He clarified that the government has no proposal to construct “Gandhi Sarovar” and said false propaganda was being spread to create panic among residents.

Chamala stated that as per a 2012 GO, builders of Madhu Park Ridge Apartment were required to maintain a 30-metre buffer zone. However, only a 9-metre buffer was shown while obtaining permission, and the drain was allegedly blocked. He alleged that the previous government had granted permissions in Hyderabad city in violation of norms and disregarding commission guidelines.

“Apartment residents are facing hardships due to irregular permissions issued during the previous regime to allegedly collect commissions. It is not the fault of the people who purchased flats without knowing these violations,” he said.

The MP assured that the Congress government would provide compensation to affected residents and that cases would be filed against the builders and concerned officials. “Compensation will be ensured through the builders, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Referring to urban development initiatives, Kiran Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to developing Hyderabad and reviving the Musi river. He said steps are being taken to implement Metro Phase 2, Musi river cleaning, the Regional Ring Road (Triple R), and the Future City project.

Drawing parallels, the MP noted that encroachments were removed during the revival of rivers such as the Sabarmati and Ganga in other parts of the country, asserting that similar measures are necessary for Hyderabad’s development.

He alleged that during the BRS regime, permissions were granted even on canal lands, and said the main Opposition party was now trying to obstruct every developmental initiative of the Congress government. “Despite the obstacles created by Harish Rao and BRS leaders, development in Hyderabad will not stop,” he said.

Kiran Kumar Reddy claimed that people’s support for the Congress had increased following recent Assembly, by-election and municipal poll results. He reiterated that the Congress government would stand by displaced families, provide compensation, and act firmly against erring builders and officials.

“If Harish Rao wants records prior to 2012, I am ready to provide them. He should stop indulging in petty politics,” the MP said.