Anti-Terrorism Forum demands justice on thirteenth anniversary of Dilsukhnagar blasts

Hyderabad: Onthe thirteenth anniversary of the Dilsukhnagar twin blasts that devastated Hyderabad on February 21, 2013, the Anti-Terrorism Forum has issued a firm statement demanding immediate justice for the victims and their grieving families. Led by Chairman Ravinuthala Shashidhar, the forum paid solemn tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack, expressing deep regret that comprehensive justice and rehabilitation remain elusive more than a decade later. The forum asserted that the blood of innocents shed on the streets of Dilsukhnagar must never be forgotten by the state.

The ATF presented three major demands to the government to address these long-standing grievances. Firstly, it urged the immediate provision of financial compensation, stable employment opportunities, and long-term medical support for families who lost their primary breadwinners or members who were permanently disabled. Secondly, the forum called for the total eradication of terror modules and sleeper cells across Hyderabad and Telangana, stressing the necessity for enhanced intelligence gathering and the proactive dismantling of extremist networks. Thirdly, the forum demanded stringent action against radical elements, advocating for a dedicated zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and rigorous legal measures against those involved in extremist activities.

The statement criticised the government for failing to fully rehabilitate the survivors and warned that terrorism continues to pose a significant threat to peace and security within the state. The ATF reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to continue the struggle until every victim receives adequate support and the menace of terrorism is entirely eliminated from the region. The forum remains dedicated to ensuring that the tragedy of 2013 serves as a catalyst for permanent security reforms and meaningful social support for those impacted by such senseless violence.