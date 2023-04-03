Balagam Wins Another International Award in Ukraine After Los Angeles Recognition

The film 'Balagam' has been able to break all boundaries with its emotional storyline, which has captured the hearts of audiences in the Telugu states and garnered impressive box office collections. After gaining success on Amazon OTT platform, the film has now received international recognition.

Director Venu Yeldandi and cinematographer Venu Acahrya were honored with awards for 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Cinematography' respectively at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA). Adding to their achievement, 'Balagam' has now won another award at the Onyko Film Awards in Ukraine, where it was selected as the 'Best Drama Feature Film' for March 2023.

The film portrays the internal issues in a family, troubled relationships, forgiveness, and unity. Such emotional stories need to be told more often, and Venu Yeldandi deserves credit for coming up with such an idea. Dil Raju's support has also been instrumental in the success of the 'Balagam' team. This latest award in Ukraine is a significant milestone in their journey of success.