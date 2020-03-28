Tollywood News: Balakrishna and Rana in a multistarrer?

Tollywood News: Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the recent Malayalam movies that did well at the box-office. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of Koshi while Biju Menon played the role of Ayyappa in the movie. Interestingly, Sithara Entertainments got the remake rights of the film and they began the pre-production work for the same.

Already, there are rumours doing rounds that Balakrishna Nandamuri is in talks for one of the roles in the movie. Now, we hear that Rana Daggubati is also in talks to play one of the other leads in the movie. Rana might reprise the role that Prithviraj Sukumaran played in the movie and the film unit is also busy in finalizing a director for the movie.

As of now, there is no clarity on the project and more details are awaited.