Balakrishna pays rich tributes to Milkha Singh

Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh who represented India in many tournaments including the Olympics lost his battle with COVID-19 and breathed his last. The veteran athlete was 91 when he breathed his last. The condolences messages are coming from all corners of the world. Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a rich tribute to the senior athlete.

"It's very heartbreaking news. We have lost a legend today #FlyingSikh Milkha Singh is no more... When India was figuring out how to walk post-independence, you showed us how to run. You taught us to dream big and then chase those dreams despite all odds. You will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you for giving the entire country Flag of India, years of pride and honour. You'll always be our hero. The nation will remember you & seek inspiration from your life forever. #MilkhaSingh" shared Balakrishna on his Facebook profile.

