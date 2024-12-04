Balakrishna’s ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ wraps filming; gears up for a grand Sankranti release

Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as the "God of Masses," is riding high on his blockbuster streak and is set to entertain audiences once again with his next film, Daaku Maharaaj. Directed by the stylish and action-packed Bobby Kolli, the film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

The promotional content for the movie, especially the recent title teaser, has taken social media by storm, showcasing Balakrishna in various high-octane action sequences. The buzz has reached fever pitch as fans eagerly await the movie’s release. Director Bobby Kolli, known for his grand and stylish storytelling, has made Daaku Maharaaj the most ambitious project of his career, with this being the highest-budget film for both him and Balakrishna.

Balakrishna’s youthful look combined with Vijay Karthik Kannan's stunning cinematography and Niranjan Devaramane's sharp editing promises an exhilarating theatrical experience. S. Thaman’s electrifying music is another major highlight, further elevating the action entertainer.

The makers have now revealed that the shoot has been successfully wrapped, and the film is on track for its grand Sankranti 2025 release. A newly released behind-the-scenes image featuring Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli in an intense discussion has only added to the excitement.

With the tagline “Daaku in Action,” Daaku Maharaaj promises to deliver a powerful blend of action, style, and mass appeal, cementing Balakrishna’s legacy as one of Tollywood’s biggest stars. Fans can look forward to a cinematic extravaganza this Sankranti!