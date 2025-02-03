  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Balakrishna's New Viral Video Reveals His Three Favorite Actresses

Balakrishnas New Viral Video Reveals His Three Favorite Actresses
x
Highlights

Following his recent Padma Bhushan honor, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to make headlines.

Following his recent Padma Bhushan honor, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to make headlines. At a private family event held at his farmhouse, a new viral video has taken social media by storm, where the actor is asked to name his three favorite actresses.

In the video, Balakrishna names Vijayashanti, Ramya Krishna, and Simran as his top picks, a revelation that has captured the attention of fans everywhere. These actresses have been an integral part of his career, starring alongside him in numerous hit films.

The viral video has sparked nostalgia, with fans recalling the powerful on-screen chemistry Balakrishna shared with these legendary actresses. This lighthearted moment, combined with his Padma Bhushan recognition, has only added to the excitement surrounding the actor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick