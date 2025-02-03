Live
- Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, many bodies flown in Ganga: SP MP’s sensational charge
- HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’
- Mining sector records strong growth in production of key minerals
- Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report
- Slight mistake of the people: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on stampede at Maha Kumbh
- India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes
- SC to hear plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office
- Market fall creates opportunities for investors to get good entry points: Madhusudan Kela
- Cancer accounts for 12 pc of annual deaths in Bangladesh
- Daily Horoscope Report for February 3, 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today.
Just In
Balakrishna's New Viral Video Reveals His Three Favorite Actresses
Following his recent Padma Bhushan honor, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to make headlines.
Following his recent Padma Bhushan honor, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to make headlines. At a private family event held at his farmhouse, a new viral video has taken social media by storm, where the actor is asked to name his three favorite actresses.
In the video, Balakrishna names Vijayashanti, Ramya Krishna, and Simran as his top picks, a revelation that has captured the attention of fans everywhere. These actresses have been an integral part of his career, starring alongside him in numerous hit films.
The viral video has sparked nostalgia, with fans recalling the powerful on-screen chemistry Balakrishna shared with these legendary actresses. This lighthearted moment, combined with his Padma Bhushan recognition, has only added to the excitement surrounding the actor.