Balakrishna's New Viral Video Reveals His Three Favorite Actresses

Following his recent Padma Bhushan honor, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to make headlines. At a private family event held at his farmhouse, a new viral video has taken social media by storm, where the actor is asked to name his three favorite actresses.

In the video, Balakrishna names Vijayashanti, Ramya Krishna, and Simran as his top picks, a revelation that has captured the attention of fans everywhere. These actresses have been an integral part of his career, starring alongside him in numerous hit films.

The viral video has sparked nostalgia, with fans recalling the powerful on-screen chemistry Balakrishna shared with these legendary actresses. This lighthearted moment, combined with his Padma Bhushan recognition, has only added to the excitement surrounding the actor.