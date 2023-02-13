  • Menu
Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy OTT Streaming Date Announced.

Balakrishna's highly anticipated film, Veera Simha Reddy, is finally coming to streaming platforms. Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that the action drama will be available for streaming on February 23, 2023, starting at 6 PM.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and starring Shruti Haasan as the lead actress, Veera Simha Reddy was released during the Sankranti holiday season and received mixed reviews. Despite this, the film performed well at the box office, especially overseas, and had a strong opening weekend.

Balakrishna's performance in Veera Simha Reddy has been widely praised as his career-best makeover. His powerful presence and acting abilities were key factors in the film's success at the box office, despite any shortcomings in the story.

The film also features notable actors such as Kannada Actor Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Honey Rose in important roles. Veera Simha Reddy follows Balakrishna's recent blockbuster hit, Akhanda, and is expected to receive a warm welcome on the streaming platform.

