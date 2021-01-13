Balayya & Boyapati finishing it in silence

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for a prestigious film now. The untitled film will mark the reunion of the actor-director duo for the third time. Earlier, the actor-director duo worked on the films Simha and Legend. Both the films became big hits at the box-office and this current film carries a lot of expectations from the fans and audiences.

However, there is no clarity on the film's status. The film's shoot resumed after the lockdown but we do not have any details about what's happening with the film. The fans expected a special update on the occasion of Sankranthi but there is no proper update from the film unit. Except for the teaser, the film unit did not release any update. But, the buzz is that the makers are finishing the film in silence.

Boyapati Srinu teamed up with producer Miriyala Ravinder Reddy once again, after the success of Jaya Janaki Nayaka. Thaman S is the music director of the film. More details about the movie will come out soon.