Balayya roars as Aghora in ‘Akhanda’

In the film industry, a few of the hit combinations of director - hero always remain classic. Well, legendary actor Balakrishna and ace filmmaker Boyapati's collaboration also falls into the same category. We have already witnessed their "Legend" and "Simha" movies. Now, they are once again joining hands for their third collaboration. Being titled as "Akhanda", this movie showcases Balayya in an "Aghora" role.

The makers have released the title motion poster of this movie recently and made us go jaw dropped the spectacular look of this iconic hero. We already know that Balayya is nowhere a match to most of the lead actors when compared with his fantabulous dialogue delivery. The title poster and teaser proved the same once again and with a roaring effect.

In this small video, Balakrishna will be seen as the devotee of Lord Shiva and looked awesome in the Aghora get-up. His Rudraksha Mala, Trishool and Vibuthi Tilakam have given him an intense look and made him roar like a lion with awesome action sequences.

The teaser ends with the dialogue which has given a thumping response. Even Thaman's extraordinary BGM has raised the expectations on this movie.

Being a Boyapati Srinu directorial, 'Akhanda' is produced by Miriyala Raveender Reddy and has Pragya Jaiswal as the lead actress.