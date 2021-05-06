Balayya to romance with two heroines in his next flick?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni will be teaming up together for the first time for a film which will be based on true incidents. Latest buzz about the project is Balakrishna will romance two heroines in it.

Gopichand Malineni is known for giving importance to every actor in his film and likewise the new film will also have prominence for the two heroines.

Few days ago, Gopichand visited an old library in Vetapalem for the research of his film's story. He has completed all the script works and is waiting for Balakrishna who is currently doing "Akhanda" under Boyapati Srinu's direction.

Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's untitled film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Like the director's recent blockbuster "Krack", the new film will also be a mass action entertainer. The team will announce the two heroines once they lock them.