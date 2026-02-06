‘Barabar Premistha’: A heartfelt rural romance

After making his debut with Ram Nagar Bunny, Chandrahass, son of ETV Prabhakar, returns to the big screen with his second film Barabar Premistha. Directed by Sampath V. Rudra and jointly produced by Gede Chandu and Gayatri Chinni, the film is a romantic rural drama that released today. Starring Meghana Mukherjee as the female lead, the film positions itself as a contemporary love story set against a traditional village backdrop, exploring social divisions, emotional conflicts, and youthful courage.

Story:

Set in the remote village of Rudravaram in Adilabad district, the story revolves around two rival factions — Dharmana and Karmana — locked in constant hostility. Chandu (Chandrahass), from the Dharmana group, and Bujjamma (Meghana Mukherjee), daughter of the Karmana faction’s sarpanch (Murali Dhar Rao), fall in love while studying in the same college. Facing resistance from their families, the couple elopes to Kerala to get married, but a life-changing incident makes them rethink their decision. They return to the village determined to win over their elders and unite the two hostile communities. What follows is a journey of emotional संघर्ष, courage, and reconciliation, leading to a surprising and meaningful climax.

Performances:

Chandrahass shows visible growth in both performance and screen presence, especially compared to his debut. His dance and emotional scenes stand out, though there’s still scope for better grooming and styling. Meghana Mukherjee delivers a confident and rooted performance as a strong rural woman, blending innocence, strength, and romance with ease. Murali Dhar Rao is dependable as the sarpanch, while the supporting cast plays their roles effectively.

Technicalities:

Director Sampath V. Rudra handles the narrative with a contemporary lens, using modern social issues within a traditional rural setup. The music is appealing, the cinematography is rich and visually pleasing, and the village aesthetics are captured beautifully. Editing could have been sharper, but the overall technical quality remains strong.

Analysis:

Barabar Premistha works as a feel-good rural romantic drama that combines love, social conflict, emotion, and message-driven storytelling. The climax twist and final voice-over message add impact, making it a wholesome weekend watch for family and youth audiences alike.

Rating: 3/5