‘Bedurulanka 2012’ locks decent run-time

Young actor Kartikeya is busy with his next release “Bedurulanka 2012.” The actor has been flawless in his performances, but his last few movies disappointed the audiences. Director Clax is getting introduced to the Telugu industry with this comedy-drama which releases this Friday.



The film’s censor details were already making rounds in film circles. Now the censor certificate has come out with runtime details. “Bedurlanka 2012” will be 148 minutes (2 hours and 28 minutes)long, accordingly. The team seems to be highly confident in the output, as they are planning paid premieres on 24th August in Telugu states.

Produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments, the movie has Neha Sshetty as the female lead. Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Goparaju Ramana, and LB Sriram played crucial roles. Mani Sharma is crooning the tunes for this high-octane film.