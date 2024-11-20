Bhagyashi Borse comes onboard for ‘RAPO22’

Ustaad Ram Pothineni's much-anticipated next project, tentatively titled RAPO22, is gearing up for its grand launch. Officially announced during the auspicious occasion of Dasara, the film will have its pooja ceremony on the 21st of this month, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.









An intriguing update has emerged ahead of the launch, revealing the talented Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead alongside Ram. Bhagyashri, known for her impressive performance in Mr. Bachchan, is set to join forces with Ram in RAPO22. Her versatility as an actress was showcased in Bachchan, and she is reportedly thrilled to be working with Ram in this new project. The collaboration between the two aesthetic actors will certainly be one to watch, and it remains to be seen how director Mahesh will bring them together on screen.





Ram, who is known for his commercial hits, is said to be stepping out of his usual zone with RAPO22. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is expected to offer something fresh for his fans. As the stage is set for the pooja ceremony, more details about the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days as shooting is set to commence soon.











