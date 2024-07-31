Bhagyashri Borse dubs for her role in ‘Mr Bachchan;’ garners appreciation

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja teams up with acclaimed director Harish Shankar for the highly anticipated movie 'Mr. Bachchan,' promising ultimate entertainment for the audience. Featuring Bhagyashree Borse as the heroine, the film has already created a substantial buzz with its released songs, show reel, and teaser, all receiving tremendous responses.

Recently, Bhagyashree Borse completed dubbing for her role, impressively doing so in Telugu despite it not being her mother tongue. Her dedication and professionalism have garnered widespread appreciation within the industry. Her captivating screen presence in the already released sitar and rappel double songs and the teaser has mesmerized audiences, and her photos are now going viral. Bhagyashree is being hailed as Tollywood's next big sensation, with fans eagerly awaiting her performance on the big screen.

Produced with great ambition by TG Vishwaprasad under the People Media Factory banner and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, 'Mr. Bachchan' boasts an impressive production team. Ayanka Bose serves as the cinematographer, with music by Mickey J. Mayer, production design by Brahma Kadali, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

'Mr. Bachchan' is scheduled for a grand release on August 15, set to captivate audiences with its star-studded cast and high production values.