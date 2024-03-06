‘Bhimaa’ clears censor; gets ‘A’

Gopichand's much-anticipated cop drama, 'Bhimaa,' directed by A Harsha, is gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday. The film, featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma as the female leads, has generated significant excitement among fans and the audience.



In a recent announcement, the makers revealed that 'Bhimaa' has successfully passed the censor board scrutiny and received an A certificate. The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, boasts a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

The music for 'Bhimaa' is composed by Ravi Basrur, renowned for his work on blockbusters like 'KGF' and 'Salaar.' With a talented cast, a dynamic storyline centered around a cop drama, and the stamp of approval from the censor board, expectations are high for 'Bhimaa' to make a significant impact at the box office.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen performance of Gopichand, coupled with the musical brilliance of Ravi Basrur, in what promises to be an action-packed and enthralling cinematic venture. Stay tuned for the theatrical release of 'Bhimaa' and witness the unfolding of this intense cop drama on the big screen.