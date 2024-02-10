‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch

Siva Kandukuri's upcoming film, 'Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana,' a unique crime thriller, had its trailer grandly launched in a ceremony attended by prominent personalities including Vishwak Sen. The film, directed by Purushottam Raj and produced by Snehal, Sashidhar, and Karthik, has generated considerable anticipation with its gripping and thrilling promotional content.

The suspenseful trailer introduces the audience to an unprecedented murder mystery near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, referred to as the "Dishti's Bomma murders" by the police. Detective Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana, portrayed by Shiva Kandukuri, takes on the challenge of solving the case involving a serial killer who leaves no clues behind. As the trailer unfolds, it raises questions about whether the killer is a man or a supernatural entity.

Vishwak Sen, present at the trailer launch event, expressed his support for the film and praised Shiva Kandukuri's promising performance. He commended the director, Purushottam Raj, for presenting a gripping narrative and appreciated the brilliant background score by composer Sricharan Pakala.

Shiva Kandukuri, the lead actor, shared his confidence in the film's content and expressed pride in being part of a project that offers a unique cinematic experience. He emphasized the film's incorporation of elements from Puranas, providing a fresh experience for the audience. The movie is slated to release on March 1, and Shiva Kandukuri encouraged everyone to watch it in theaters.

Director Purushottam Raj highlighted the film's entertaining elements and promised many twists and turns not revealed in the trailer, urging viewers to experience them in the theater on March 1.

Actress Rashi Singh, who plays a strong role in the film, expressed her excitement about the unique content and the strong characters. She thanked the director and producers for the opportunity.

Producers Raj Kandukuri, Shashidhar, and Snehal shared their passion for the project and anticipated positive responses from the audience. The producers thanked Vishwak Sen, Raj Kandukuri, and Rahul for their support.

'Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana' promises a cinematic experience that blends crime, suspense, and mythology. The film is set to release on March 1, offering a thrilling narrative and unique elements that are expected to captivate the audience.



