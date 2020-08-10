Big directors to make original shows and films for Aha

Tollywood: Producer Allu Aravind launched his own OTT platform Aha earlier this year. Since its inception, Aha came up with original shows and films like Mastis, Kotha Poradu, Locked and Sin. We hear that Aravind signed directors like Puri Jagannath, Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally and Venu Udugula to make new films and shows for the platform.

Already, Venu Udugula announced in an interview that he is going to adapt Chalam's popular novel Maidanam as a web series. We have to wait for a few more days to know about the projects of Puri, Koratala and Paidipally. As the theaters are shut for the last four months, audiences have opted for OTT platforms as the entertainment source. Thus, Aravind and the team are planning to come up with more shows to grab the attention of the viewers. More details about these projects will get announced soon.

Soon, Aha is releasing new projects like Johaar, Metro Kathalu and All is Well with Suma.