Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: As part of the Bigg Boss blockbuster task in the house, the inmates took up different roles to direct a film. Akhil and Monal Gajjar turned actors for this task. Abhijeet is the director of the same. Abhijeet and Akhil are not always in good terms in Bigg Boss' house. They nominated each other several times. They also have differences with regards to Monal, in the Bigg Boss house. However, one thing that caught the attention of everyone is Akhil giving support to Abhijeet when Avinash expressed displeasure over Abhijeet's direction.

Not just that, Abhijeet also directed a romantic scene between Akhil and Monal. He joked that he never expected a situation like that would arise between them. But, all of them enjoyed doing the same. The task did not end on Friday and it is going to continue on Saturday as well. We will get to see the film that they shot in the Saturday episode.

Samantha Akkineni is going to host this weekend episode.