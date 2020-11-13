Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Abhijeet locked at a gay bar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In today's episode of Bigg Boss, all the housemates revealed a dark secret about him. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to reveal a dark secret about them to receive a letter from their families.

Akhil who is in the secret room listened to the confessions and send or shred the letter. On this note, Abhijeet has opened up about his gay encounter. He said that when he first went to America, he was searching for a restaurant and was about to order something. But then a man approached him and asked if he can buy something for him. Abhijeet also accepted his offer and the duo became close. But, Abbijeet felt that there is something wrong with him. The other person replied that it is a gay bar which came out as a big shock to Abhijeet. The 'Life is beautiful' actor realized that it is indeed a gay bar.

Akhil said that a confession is a confession and as Abhijeet didn't say anything about it ever, he will send the letter. Abhijeet received the letter from his mother.