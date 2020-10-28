Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil mediates between Abhijeet & Monal

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil, Abhijeet, and Monal are popular contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show for the fourth season. Abhijeet shot to fame with the film Life is Beautiful. Akhil has been the Most Desirable Man in Hyderabad. Monal did films like Sudigadu and a few others in Telugu. In the beginning weeks, Monal is close to Abhijeet and Akhil equally. But later, Monal became close to Akhil and differences erupted between Monal and Abhijeet.

From the last three weeks, Monal and Abhijeet are not in good terms. The track between the trio has been garnering the attention. Even in the current week's nominations, the discussion between them has come out. Abhijeet nominated Monal for the first time and hoped all differences will end up.

On the other hand, after the eliminations segment, Monal cried that Abhijeet is not able to understand her properly. Akhil then decided to mediate between Abhijeet and Monal to which Monal accepted.

Akhil took Abhijeet to a side and spoke about the issue. Let us hope that the issue got sorted.