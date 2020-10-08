Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: BB Hotel task becomes pointless!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: BB Hotel task began in Bigg Boss TV show on Tuesday in Bigg Boss house. The winners of ths task will get a chance to fight for the captaincy. Interestingly, the task started on a funny note but has now become pointless. The inmates do not have a proper understanding of the game and they have been playing the task without any seriousness. Except for Avinash, every other person in the house is getting carried away by the emotions.

On Wednesday, the guests have given some challenges to the hotel staff. It is completely unnecessary to give them challenges, by going out of the game context but they did. The hotel staff have performed to their best, but they failed to earn money.

Earning stars is important in the game as long as that does not happen, no one can win the game.