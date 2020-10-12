Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: BB Hotel Task is back with Revenge!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the interesting reality shows in Telugu. During the fifth week, the inmates played a hotel task in the house where the guests won in the task. Now, Nagarjuna gave an opportunity to the hotel staff to take revenge over the others who have given them a lot of hard challenges.

During this revenge task, Sohel, Ariyana, and Mehaboob were given some tough tasks which are funny. The inmates had great fun doing the task and Nagarjuna too enjoyed it. Mehboob did squats by holding Sujatha and Ariyana held Avinash in her arms and walked inside the house. Sohel was also given a similar task which was funny.

In the fifth week, it is Sujatha who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.