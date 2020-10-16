Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Dethadi Harika opens up about her parents' divorce

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Harika is a well-known face among the netizens who follow YouTube. She became popular with her YouTube channel 'Dethadi'.

Harika who used to be a popular YouTuber has gained more popularity after coming into the Bigg Boss House. Harika in today's epidose has opened up about her life and threw light on the dark phases in her life. She said that she was studying intermediate when her mother called her to her grandmother's house and made a huge revelation that she is separating from her father and Harika has to stay with her father. However, her brother went to their mother and soon she also suffered from some health issues and moved in with her mother. "Dad, it has been 5 years and we have been moving forward without you. You never looked back and we never did it too. If we look back, we cannot go on. So, we are never gonna look back. Wherever you are, just remember that we love you," said Harika.

Harika also revealed that she shares a special relationship with her brother and more than an older brother, he is like a father figure to him who never let her feel the absence of her father.