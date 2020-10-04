Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi does Monal's character assassination!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Character assassination is something that should be condemned in a huge way. Be it Bigg Boss house or the society, it is not good to encourage such things. Interestingly, the discussion of character assassination has come up in the Bigg Boss house when Monal was talking about Abhijeet.

Divi has also shared her thoughts in this regard. Divi informed everyone that Abhijeet had a moment with Monal in the store room. Abhijeet narrated that incident to Divi and when that happened, Divi commented that Monal talks to Abhijeet only after Akhil goes to sleep. When Divi revealed the same to Nagarjuna, Monal got hurt.

Monal could not take the same and straightaway made it clear that she has a connection with Akhil because of which she could share everything with him. She objected to Divi's comment that she talks to Abhijeet only after Akhil goes to sleep. Monal told that it was assassinating her character which she does not like about. Divi defended her but Nagarjuna ended the topic.