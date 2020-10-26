Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Entertaining special episode on Dusshera

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On the occasion of Dusshera, a special episode has been telecasted on TV with regards to Bigg Boss TV show. Samantha hosted the weekend episode and entertained the inmates. She made them play different unique tasks and also showed some video messages sent by families to the inmates. Akhil Akkineni landed in the show to promote his new movie Most Eligible Bachelor. Akhil showcased the teaser of the film to his inmates.

The following are the highlights of the special episode.

Payal Rajput's dance performance

Singing performance from Geetha Madhuri, Manisha Eerabathini, and Sravana Bhargavi

Karthikeya Gummanakonda's dance performance

Akhil and Bommarillu Bhaskar's promotions for their movie Most Eligible Bachelor

Hyper Adi's detective game with the inmates

In the end, the elimination was between Avinash and Divi. Samantha announced that Divi is evicted from the house and Avinash was saved. Divi dropped the Bigg Bomb on Lasya, before leaving the house.