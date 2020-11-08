Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Immunity for Monal or Avinash?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that last week after the nominations, Bigg Boss gave a chance for the nominated contestants to get immunity. Bigg Boss said that the last one to stay on the stand will get the immunity. But, as Amma Rajashekar, Avinash and Monal were on the stand, none of them got the immunity.

Now, Nagarjuna has given an opportunity to them to get the immunity again. As Amma Rajashekar has become the captain, he cannot participate again. Nagarjuna said that the housemates have to get their things and drop them on their favorite contestant's basket. The contestant whose basket is heavy will get the immunity. Nagarjuna added that the housemates will never get their things back again. Sohel, Mehboob, Lasya, and Ariyana supported Avinash whereas the rest supported Monal. However, as Abhijeet and Harika gave their things after the buzzer, Nagarjuna said that they are not valid. Her basked weighed 13.280 kgs.

Avinash's basket weighed 23.170kgs making him win the task. Nagarjuna said that Avinash will get immunity next week if he can survive the elimination tomorrow.