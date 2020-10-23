Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Is this actress to host Bigg Boss this weekend?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Every week, there is a rumor about someone replacing Nagarjuna Akkineni as Bigg Boss host. Since Nagarjuna began shooting for his new movie Wild Dog, the rumors are doing rounds. Although Nagarjuna is taking part in the film's shoot, he is making himself available for the Bigg Boss Tv show during the weekends. Only once in the last season, Ramya Krishna replaced Nagarjuna for a weekend when the actor was celebrating his birthday in a foreign country.

This time, the rumor is that Samantha will replace Nagarjuna as the host for the TV show this weekend. Nagarjuna is currently shooting for his new film Wild Dog in Manali. There is no clarity on his return to Hyderabad this weekend. So, these rumors are doing rounds at a rapid pace now.

There are 6 members in the nominations this week and we have to see who will get evicted from the TV show. Usually, huge TRP's are coming out for the TV show during the weekends. Nagarjuna's presence would surely boost the ratings.