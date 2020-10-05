Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna creates tension about double elimination

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is full of surprises. We do not know what happens next in the house as the organizers bring up different strategies, especially during the eliminations.

Interestingly, Swathi Deekshith was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house for the fourth week. It is a big surprise to everyone. From the seven people in the nominations, Swathi Deekshith was chosen as the eliminated contestant. However, Nagarjuna still created a tension in the Bigg Boss house about a second elimination on Sunday.

Among the other six people in the nominations, Nagarjuna hinted that one of them will come out of the house. He created the drama till the last minute and then revealed to everyone that all of them were safe in the house.