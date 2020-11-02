Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna reveals about his first meeting with Soundarya

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:'Hello Brother' movie starring King Nagarjuna is one of the most memorable movies in his career. The film marked the first outing of sensational pair Nagarjuna and Soundarya who were one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Nagarjuna who is also the host of Bigg Boss season 4 has recently revealed his first meeting with Soundarya. As a part of the task, the 'Priya Raagale' song played in the background and Nagarjuna remembered his first meeting with her. "Hello Brother movie shooting started with this song. I met her for the first time with that song," said Nagarjuna. Amma Rajashekar also joined and said that he was also there in the song. Nagarjuna got surprised and Amma Rajashekar said that he came there on the last day and was one of the group dancers on the last day.

Nagarjuna and Soundarya shared the screen space so many times after this film. The fans got happy to see Nagarjuna remembering the late actress.