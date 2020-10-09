Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel put Mehaboob in a fix!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: BB Hotel task ended on Thursday in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss announced that the guests' team won the task. Bigg Boss asked them to pick one best performer from guests as the contender for the captaincy. Harika, Ariyana, Sohel, Gangavva, and Mehaboob were in the guests' team. Initially, everyone claimed themselves to be the best performers in the game.

However, Sohel put Mehaboob in a fix. Sohel clearly told Mehaboob that he had sacrificed the chance last week for Mehaboob and he will have to support him now. Sohel told that Mehaboob should let him be the best performer if he respects their friendship. Thus, Mehaboob had no other option that unwillingly gives the credit of the best performer to Sohel.

As expected, Sohel played the captaincy task well and has become the captain of the house now.