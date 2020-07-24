Bigg Boss: Special care for host Nagarjuna?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is going to kick-start soon. The makers did not make it official but most likely, the show starts on the 30th of August. Interestingly, Nagarjuna is 60+ and the organisers are taking special care for Nagarjuna on the sets of Bigg Boss show.

If the reports are true, all the crew will be given PPE kits and their temperature will be monitored regularly. Also, no one gets in contact with Nagarjuna. A doctor will be appointed specially to take care of Nagarjuna, on the sets.

The show organisers are going to sanitise the entire floor, every hour to make sure there is no room for the virus. Nagarjuna is happy with the safety precautions that the team is taking.

All the contestants in the house will enter the house, only after undergoing a 14 day quarantine period.